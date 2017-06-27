Hellebuyck was given a qualifying offer by the Jets on Monday.

Winnipeg will likely work with Hellebuyck to secure him on a long-term deal rather than have him sign the one-year, $660,000 qualifying offer. The organization likely doesn't want to enter the 2017-18 campaign without its No. 1 netminder locked up. Fans and fantasy owners alike will be looking for the 24-year-old to step up and become the starter they have long believed he could be. An improvement on his 2.89 GAA and .907 save percentage would go a long way toward getting the Jets back in the playoffs next season.