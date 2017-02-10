Hellebuyck will be between the pipes against the Blackhawks on Friday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will make just his second start in goal since Ondrej Pavelec (concussion) was called up from AHL Manitoba, but with Pavelec expected to be out for at least a week, Hellebuyck figures to see the bulk of the ice time. The 23-year-old is probably still considered the Jets' netminder of the future, but his struggles forced the team to bring Pavelec back into the fold as they make a push for the post season. Hellebuyck allowed just one goal in his previous two matchups with Chicago and will look to repeat that feat Friday.