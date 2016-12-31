Hellebuyck will start in the blue paint Saturday, taking on the Islanders at home, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck finished with a 13-11-1 record and a pair of shutouts as a rookie last season, and he's mirrored that output in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign. Unfortunately, his GAA has climbed from 2.34 to 2.62, with part of the blame aimed at the injury bug biting the defensive corps a fair amount. Hellebuyck will see an Islanders team that ranks 12th by averaging 2.77 goals per game.