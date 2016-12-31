Hellebuyck will start in the blue paint Saturday, taking on the Islanders at home, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck finished with a 13-11-1 record and a pair of shutouts as a rookie last season, and he's mirrored that output in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign. Unfortunately, his GAA has climbed from 2.34 to 2.62, with part of the blame aimed at the injury bug biting the defensive corps a fair amount. Hellebuyck will see an Islanders team that ranks 12th by averaging 2.77 goals per game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola