Hellebuyck will be in the blue paint against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 reports.

Hellebuyck has been extremely inconsistent this season, as he's recorded a pair of shutouts while also allowing five or more goals twice. The 23-year-old was given the night off heading into the holiday break, so fantasy owners will be expecting a refreshed and focused netminder. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have dropped their last two games by one goal apiece and certainly won't go down without a fight. That said, Hellebuyck's beaten Chicago twice already this year, giving up just one goal in the process.