Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Hellebuyck will be in the blue paint against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 reports.
Hellebuyck has been extremely inconsistent this season, as he's recorded a pair of shutouts while also allowing five or more goals twice. The 23-year-old was given the night off heading into the holiday break, so fantasy owners will be expecting a refreshed and focused netminder. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have dropped their last two games by one goal apiece and certainly won't go down without a fight. That said, Hellebuyck's beaten Chicago twice already this year, giving up just one goal in the process.
