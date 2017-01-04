Hellebuyck has been designated as Wednesday's road starter against the Panthers, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck is hungry for more after winning the first game of a back-to-back set Tuesday, when he slapped away 32 of 36 shots from the Lightning on the road. That wasn't the finest start from Hellebuyck, though it did count as his fourth victory in the past six attempts. He'll next face a Panthers team that ranks fourth in the league in shots per game (32.2), but only 25th in scoring (2.34 goals per contest).