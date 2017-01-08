Hellebuyck made 32 saves in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres.

The Jets staked him to a 3-1 lead heading into the third, but the Sabres rattled their swords by the five-minute mark of the final period and Hellebuyck surrendered three goals in 4:42. He has now allowed four goals in three of his last four starts. Hellebuyck needs a bit more consistency before he gets an endorsement from us.