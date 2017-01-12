Hellebuyck allowed three goals on seven shots before being pulled in the first period of Wednesday's loss to Montreal.

It was a disappointing followup to Monday's shutout for Hellebuyck, as his inconsistent production continues. His .910 save percentage and 2.73 GAA hardly move the fantasy needle, but he's locked in as the No. 1 goalie for the Jets and is receiving the bulk of starts. His hefty workload alone warrants ownership in all fantasy leagues, and if you're selective with the opponents you start him against, he can still help your club,