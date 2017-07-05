Hellebuyck has filed for salary arbitration, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Hellebuyck was extended a qualifying offer by the Jets at the end of June, but with the expectation that he'll take over as the team's starting goalie, he'll now push for a bigger payday. A hearing should be set for late-July where both Hellebuyck and the Jets will be heard by a third-party arbiter. However, the two sides can still negotiate in the meantime, so there's a chance they are able avoid the arbitration process if they can hammer out the details of a new deal over the next few weeks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...