Hellebuyck has filed for salary arbitration, Sara Orlesky of TSN reports.

Hellebuyck was extended a qualifying offer by the Jets at the end of June, but with the expectation that he'll take over as the team's starting goalie, he'll now push for a bigger payday. A hearing should be set for late-July where both Hellebuyck and the Jets will be heard by a third-party arbiter. However, the two sides can still negotiate in the meantime, so there's a chance they are able avoid the arbitration process if they can hammer out the details of a new deal over the next few weeks.