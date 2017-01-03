Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pegged for Tuesday's start
Hellebuyck will tend the twine Tuesday against the Lightning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
After a struggling start to the season, Hellebuyck will look to turn a page as the season flips to 2017. He'll get his first opportunity of 2017 on Tuesday against a Lightning club that averages three goals per game at home this season.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Continues dominance against Blackhawks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gets starting nod Tuesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Takes loss versus Canucks•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Protecting crease against Vancouver•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows one goal in victory over Avalanche•