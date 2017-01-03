Hellebuyck will tend the twine Tuesday against the Lightning, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

After a struggling start to the season, Hellebuyck will look to turn a page as the season flips to 2017. He'll get his first opportunity of 2017 on Tuesday against a Lightning club that averages three goals per game at home this season.

