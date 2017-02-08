Hellebuyck stopped all 10 shots he faced in Tuesday's game against the Wild.

Hellebuyck was forced into action when Ondrej Pavelec (lower body) left due to injury. It's uncertain if Pavelec will be forced to miss time, but if so Hellebuyck might be worth using as a low-end No. 2 fantasy netminder again. He also represents a solid DFS value when the matchup is favorable.