Hellebuyck will backstop the Jets for Tuesday's matchup with the Canucks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Hellebuyck will welcome Vancouver to town on a two-game winning streak in which he has logged a 1.92 GAA and .944 save percentage. The 23-year-old is still settling in as the Jets' No. 1 netminder, so it shouldn't be surprising that he's having some ups and downs. Tuesday's contest will tie his career high for games played in a season, which means fantasy owners should monitor how the Michigan native holds up over the course of an 82-game grind.