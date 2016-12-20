Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Protecting crease against Vancouver
Hellebuyck will backstop the Jets for Tuesday's matchup with the Canucks, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck will welcome Vancouver to town on a two-game winning streak in which he has logged a 1.92 GAA and .944 save percentage. The 23-year-old is still settling in as the Jets' No. 1 netminder, so it shouldn't be surprising that he's having some ups and downs. Tuesday's contest will tie his career high for games played in a season, which means fantasy owners should monitor how the Michigan native holds up over the course of an 82-game grind.
