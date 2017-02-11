Hellebuyck will guard the goal in Saturday's home game against the Lightning.

Hellebuyck has been pretty sharp recently, maintaining an impressive .929 save percentage over his last three appearances. The American netminder will look to stay hot and pick up his 18th win of the campaign in a home matchup with a Lightning club that is 10-14-5 on the road this season.

