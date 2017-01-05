Hellebuyck saved 31 of 32 shots during Wednesday's win over Florida.

Hellebuyck was tasked with both games in a road back-to-back set in the Sunshine State, and he flew out of Florida with two wins. The 23-year-old netminder has shouldered a hefty workload this year, and while it certainly hasn't all been pretty, Hellebuyck has flashed plenty of encouraging signs. At best, he's a low-end No. 2 goalie in seasonal leagues and flier in daily contests most nights, but the future is bright. Plus, the Jets have a lot of nice young pieces that make Hellebuyck's dynasty/keeper stock all the more enticing.