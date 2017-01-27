Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 38 to top Blackhawks
Hellebuyck stopped 38 of 41 Blackhawks shots in Thursday's 5-3 road win.
Hellebuyck allowed exactly three goals for the third consecutive game, but this performance was far superior considering he failed to make more than four saves in either of the previous two. While the 23-year-old netminder has had his ups and downs, he can definitely be an asset in daily formats when picked on the right night.
