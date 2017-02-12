Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The 23-year-old shut out the Flames on Jan. 9, but in all five of his starts since then, he's allowed three goals. He didn't finish two of those games, so his record during that stretch actually isn't too bad at 1-2-1, but his save percentage is a putrid .875. He also owns a 4.48 GAA in his last five starts. With such limited action and terrible efficiency at the moment, Hellebuyck can't be trusted in any format.