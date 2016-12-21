Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 23 shots in a 4-1 defeat against the Canucks on Tuesday.

This game was tied in the third period, but the Canucks tagged Hellebuyck for two goals and added an empty-netter in the third period. Hellebuyck had played well over his last couple games, but his save percentage in December is now back down to .898. His inconsistency continues to make him a risky fantasy roll on any given night; after all, the Canucks didn't look like a tough matchup for the 23-year-old.