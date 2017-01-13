Hellebuyck will be between the pipes for Friday's tilt in Arizona.

The 23-year-old had an abysmal night his last time out, allowing three goals on seven shots before being yanked in the first period against Montreal. Thankfully for him, the Coyotes rank second to last in goals scored, with 2.05 per game, a full goal less than Montreal's 3.07 per game. The Michigan native will have a prime opportunity for a rebound performance Friday.