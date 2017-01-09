Hellebuyck will be in the crease for Monday's matchup with Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg News reports.

The 23-year-old has been hot-and-cold over his last five games, with a save percentage below .889 three times and a save percentage above .969 twice. The Flames are middle of the road in terms of goals per game, 2.67, and shots per game, 28.9, so Hellebuyck is more likely to be hot than cold in Monday's contest.