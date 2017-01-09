Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Will start in net Monday
Hellebuyck will be in the crease for Monday's matchup with Calgary, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg News reports.
The 23-year-old has been hot-and-cold over his last five games, with a save percentage below .889 three times and a save percentage above .969 twice. The Flames are middle of the road in terms of goals per game, 2.67, and shots per game, 28.9, so Hellebuyck is more likely to be hot than cold in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Makes 32 saves in loss•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Defending cage against Sabres•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Stops 31 shots to defeat Panthers•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Guarding cage Wednesday•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Allows four, but gets bailed out by offense•
-
Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Pegged for Tuesday's start•