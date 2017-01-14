Hellebuyck surrendered three goals on only six shots before getting replaced by Michael Hutchinson in Friday's 4-3 road loss to the Coyotes.

That's two straight outings for which Hellebuyck has been pulled, and this one stings quite a bit given that it came against a Coyotes team toiling in the basement of the Pacific Division. The combined save percentage of Hellebuyck and Hutchinson is now .900. If you've been relying on either one of these Jets tenders, then it may be worth paying a visit to the waiver wire to see if there are viable alternatives.