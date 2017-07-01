Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Signs three-year deal with Winnipeg

Kulikov inked a three-year, $12.99 million contract with te Jets on Saturday, TSN reports.

Kulikov's numbers took a sharp hit during his 2016-17 campaign in Buffalo, but it didn't penalize him on the free agent market. He collected just five points (two goal, three assists) over 47 games with the Sabres last season, but has reached or neared 20 points in the vast majority of his professional campaigns. His down year could drop push him fantasy boards heading into 2017-18, which could make the blueliner a sleeper during drafts.