Jets' Dmitry Kulikov: Signs three-year deal with Winnipeg

Kulikov inked a three-year, $12.99 million contract with te Jets on Saturday, TSN reports.

Kulikov's numbers took a sharp hit during his 2016-17 campaign in Buffalo, but it didn't penalize him on the free agent market. He collected just five points (two goal, three assists) over 47 games with the Sabres last season, but has reached or neared 20 points in the vast majority of his professional campaigns. His down year could drop push him fantasy boards heading into 2017-18, which could make the blueliner a sleeper during drafts.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...