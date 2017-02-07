Stafford (lower leg) will suit up for Tuesday's matchup with the Wild.

Stafford returns after a six-game absence due to this leg ailment. The winger was finally starting to heat up prior to getting hurt with six points in eight games, including a pair of power-play goals. Although he has never quite lived up to expectations after coming over from Buffalo, the 31-year-old has provided solid bottom-six scoring for the Jets and should offer decent mid-range fantasy value.