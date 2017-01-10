Stafford registered a first-period assist and finished with a plus-1 rating during Monday's win against Calgary.

Stafford has now hit the scoresheet in consecutive games after also scoring a goal against the Sabres on Saturday. While the 31-year-old winger is capable of contributing secondary offensive numbers, fantasy owners should likely aim higher in the majority of settings. After all, Stafford has just three goals, eight points and 45 shots through 28 games this season.