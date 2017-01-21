Jets' Drew Stafford: Leaves game with injury
Stafford left Saturday's game against the Blues after suffering a lower-leg injury.
With Patrik Laine out, Stafford had been skating with Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers on their line. If Stafford misses time, somebody else will have to step in alongside that high-scoring duo.
