Jets' Drew Stafford: Out Saturday
Stafford (lower leg) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche.
Stafford will miss a sixth consecutive contest Saturday, but was considered a game-time decision for that tilt, indicating he'll likely be ready to return to action Tuesday against Minnesota. The 31-year-old winger's impending return will bolster the Jets' bottom-six forward group, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his limited offensive production -- 12 points in 34 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.
More News
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: Won't rule out Saturday return•
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: Transferred to IR•
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: Will not play Monday•
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: Leaves game with injury•
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: Collects assist against Flames•
-
Jets' Drew Stafford: First goal of season is game winner Sunday•