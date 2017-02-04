Stafford (lower leg) won't play Saturday against the Avalanche.

Stafford will miss a sixth consecutive contest Saturday, but was considered a game-time decision for that tilt, indicating he'll likely be ready to return to action Tuesday against Minnesota. The 31-year-old winger's impending return will bolster the Jets' bottom-six forward group, but won't mean much to fantasy owners, as his limited offensive production -- 12 points in 34 games this season -- keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.