Jets' Drew Stafford: Will not play Monday
Stafford (lower leg) will miss Monday's game against Anaheim.
After leaving Saturday's game, the forward will be forced to miss Monday's contest. The 31-year-old has been underperforming this season, with only 12 points in 34 games. The next chance for Stafford to return will come Tuesday against San Jose.
