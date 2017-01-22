Stafford (lower leg) will miss Monday's game against Anaheim.

After leaving Saturday's game, the forward will be forced to miss Monday's contest. The 31-year-old has been underperforming this season, with only 12 points in 34 games. The next chance for Stafford to return will come Tuesday against San Jose.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola