Stafford (lower leg) told reporters he has a "pretty good chance" of returning to the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Colorado, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Stafford has been sidelined for the Jets' last five outings with this ailment. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was finally starting to pick up the scoring after a slow start to the season. In his previous eight appearances, Stafford tallied two goals -- both scored on the power play -- and four helpers. The Milwaukee native has not quite lived up to expectations since coming to Winnipeg and will likely be in a third-line role for the remainder of the 2016-17 campaign, barring a rash of injuries. The Jets would need to make a corresponding roster move in order to activate Stafford off IR, potentially sending down one of their three netminders currently on the 23-man roster.