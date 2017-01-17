Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fires six shots on net

Byfuglien registered six shots, two blocked shots, four PIM and five hits over 23:10 of ice time (1:48 with the man advantage) during Monday's loss to San Jose.

Despite failing to register a point, Byfuglien still returned plenty of fantasy value Monday. His cross-category production makes him a high-floor, high-ceiling asset, and despite a slight drop in offensive production this season, the 31-year-old defenseman is still a high-end player in all fantasy settings.