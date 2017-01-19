Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Notches two helpers against Coyotes
Byfuglien registered two assists, three shots on net, a plus-3 rating and logged 25:33 of ice time during Wednesday's win over Arizona.
The 31-year-old defenseman kicked a dry spell Wednesday and was coming off a big outing last time out (six shots, two blocked shots, four PIM and five hits). Often times, offensive results follow a solid game from a slumping player, which is of particular relevance in daily contests. Byfuglien tips the scales across all fantasy categories and plays big minutes. Don't confuse him as anything other than a high-end asset in all fantasy settings.
More News
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Fires six shots on net•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Hits scoresheet twice against Panthers•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Points in five straight•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Scores lone goal for Jets•
-
Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Collects helper, logs team-high 24:47 against Chicago•