Jets' Dustin Byfuglien: Picks up pair of helpers in loss

Byfuglien picked up two assists with a plus-2, three blocked shots and three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

Byfuglien has posted two assists in three of the past four games, so he is picking up the pace. He also has a plus-6 over the span. It was almost a much better stat line, as he fought in the crease and appeared to tuck the puck in under Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell in the final minute, but replay determined it was no good.