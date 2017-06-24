Samberg was drafted 43rd overall by the Jets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Samberg doesn't have the look of a point producer at the NHL level, but he is 6-foot-3 (growing) and has shown an ability to manhandle opposing forwards in the defensive zone. His aggressive style of play means he takes some bad penalties at times, but he cleaned that up as the season went along. Samberg is a horse on the blue line who spent most of the year playing high school hockey in Minnesota. He's a University of Minnesota-Duluth commit.