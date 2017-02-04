Foley racked up a goal and two assists to help lead Providence College to a 3-2 win over Maine on Friday.

Foley now has nine goals and 22 points in 24 games for the Friars. He also won a gold medal last month while playing for Team USA at the World Junior Championship. Foley is strong on his skates, he works hard at both ends of the rink, and he proved at the WJC that he can fill a role as a complementary player. The 2015 third-round pick may not be much of a scorer at the NHL level, but he should have a long, productive career as a third-line winger.