Jets' J.C. Lipon: Given qualifying offer
Lipon was tendered a qualifying offer by Winnipeg on Monday.
Lipon spent the entire 2016-17 campaign with AHL Manitoba and has just nine NHL games under his belt, but the club appears willing to meet the one-year, $715,000 qualifying number in order to retain his rights. In each of his last two minor-league seasons, the winger has recorded 30 points -- production that doesn't quite match his three 100-plus-point years in the WHL. Where the 23-year-old starts out this upcoming season will largely depend on his performance at training camp this fall.
