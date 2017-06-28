Jets' Jack Roslovic: Hoping to crack 23-man roster
Roslovic will look to impress team brass and secure a regular role with the Jets this upcoming season, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Roslovic made his NHL debut late in the 2016-17 season, getting held off the scoresheet while seeing just 8:24 of ice time. The 20-year-old lit it up in the minors, though, leading AHL Manitoba with 48 points. Selected 25th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, the center will use the team's prospect camp and fall training camp as proving grounds as he tries to show he's worthy of a spot on the 23-man roster.
