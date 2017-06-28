Roslovic will look to impress team brass and secure a regular role with the Jets this upcoming season, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Roslovic made his NHL debut late in the 2016-17 season, getting held off the scoresheet while seeing just 8:24 of ice time. The 20-year-old lit it up in the minors, though, leading AHL Manitoba with 48 points. Selected 25th overall in the 2015 NHL Draft, the center will use the team's prospect camp and fall training camp as proving grounds as he tries to show he's worthy of a spot on the 23-man roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...