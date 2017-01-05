Jets' Jacob Trouba: Fires team-high six shots

Trouba collected an assist and registered a team-high six shots on net during Wednesday's game against Florida.

Trouba also logged 25:14 of ice, which was the second-highest total on the team, and his assist extended his point streak to five games. After holding out and missing approximately the first month and a half of the year, the 22-year-old defenseman is rounding into form and producing quality fantasy numbers. Through his past 18 games, Trouba has two goals, 13 points, 41 shots, 34 blocked shots, 14 PIM and 26 hits with a plus-6 rating. His cross-category profile is difficult to come across, and Trouba is worth owning in all leagues at this stage of the game.