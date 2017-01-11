Jets' Jacob Trouba: Game-time decision Wednesday

Trouba was absent for morning skate Wednesday due to possible "maintenance," and that makes him a game-time call for the evening's home tilt against the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

For what it's worth, Jets coach Paul Maurice told reporters that he expects Trouba to play. Here's a guy who was at odds with the Jets as a restricted free agent, holding out on his contract before inking a two-year, $6 million deal and finally returning to the ice Nov. 11. While Trouba was held off the scoresheet in his last pair of games, he blew up for seven points (one goal, six assists) in five games prior -- in addition to 12 blocked shots -- so given the recent productivity, it'll be important to check back on his status closer to warmups.