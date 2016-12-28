Jets' Jacob Trouba: Gets multiple points for first time in December

Trouba collected a pair of assists and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

He came in with just three points in 11 December games, so this was a sudden change of pace for Trouba. Once a rising two-way defenseman, Trouba has seen his offense evaporate in recent seasons, and it's not showing many signs of coming back this year -- he has just eight points in 22 games despite his typical healthy ice time.