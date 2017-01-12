Jets' Jacob Trouba: In lineup Wednesday

Trouba (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups and is expected to play in Wednesday's home contest with the Canadiens, Ken Wiebe of winnipegsun.com reports.

Trouba missed morning skate but took pregame line rushes with Toby Enstrom on the Jets second defensive pairing and figures to be a full participant in Wednesday's game. The 22-year-old defenseman has tallied seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) over his last seven outings but will have no easy task finding twine against a Habs' defense that allows 2.34 goals per game, fifth in the NHL.