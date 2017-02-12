Jets' Jacob Trouba: Tallies goal in loss to Lightning

Trouba scored and recorded five shots in a 4-1 loss against the Jets on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has a chance to beat his previous career bests in goals and assists this season, which he set back during his rookie year in 2013-14. Trouba has been particularly hot lately, posting three goals and 10 points in the last 11 contests. Overall, he has five goals and 24 points in 43 games.