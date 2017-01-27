Jets' Jacob Trouba: Two assists Thursday

Trouba dished out two helpers and attempted six shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over Chicago.

Trouba's six shots tied with Patrik Laine for the team lead, while his plus-2 rating pushed him back up to even for the season. The 22-year-old defenseman has flashed some serious offensive upside with six points in his past five games, and is already just two assists short of his 2013-14 career high.