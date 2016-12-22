Armia (undisclosed) has been taken off injured reserve and will slot into the lineup against Canucks on Thursday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Armia returns to the lineup after a 24-game absence. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was tallying decent numbers with a goal and three helpers in just 10 outings. While it is unlikely the 23-year-old will continue scoring at that pace, he almost certainly will blow his rookie numbers from the 2015-16 campaign out of the water. The winger will replace Brandon Tanev (undisclosed) in the game-day roster.