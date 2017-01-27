Jets' Joel Armia: Failing to live up to expectations
Armia has struggled to reproduce his Finnish League success that saw him selected 16th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.
In 27 outings this season, Armia has notched a mere six points, including just two since returning from a early-November injury that kept him out for 24 straight games. That is a far cry from the 19 goals and 14 assists during his 2012-13 Finnish Elite League campaign. Just 23 years of age, Armia could still turn his career around, but the term "bust" might not be an overstatement at this point.
