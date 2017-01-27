Armia has struggled to reproduce his Finnish League success that saw him selected 16th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft.

In 27 outings this season, Armia has notched a mere six points, including just two since returning from a early-November injury that kept him out for 24 straight games. That is a far cry from the 19 goals and 14 assists during his 2012-13 Finnish Elite League campaign. Just 23 years of age, Armia could still turn his career around, but the term "bust" might not be an overstatement at this point.