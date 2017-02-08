Armia posted a goal, an assist and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's loss against the Wild.

It was the Finn's first multi-point game of the season, and he has points in back-to-back outings for the first time since a three-game streak from Oct. 25-28. Armia entered the NHL with high expectations after posting big numbers in the Finnish Elite League, but he has yet to enjoy much success in the NHL. As such, he's only worth a roster spot in the very deepest of pools.