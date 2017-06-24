Kovacevic was drafted 74st overall by the Jets at the 2017 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.
Kovacevic was passed over in his first years of eligibility, but this over-ager's game has clearly grown. He's a 6-foot-4, 210-pound defender that had 19 points in 36 games as a freshman with Merrimack College in 2016-17. Kovacevic is a right-shooting, puck-moving defender who was not only the best rookie on Merrimack, but also its best blueliner. He's a two-way skater that focuses on his own zone first, but he isn't afraid to move the puck in transition.
