Morrissey posted a pair of assists, a plus-3 and a hit over a season-high 23:14 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 loss against the Sharks.

Morrissey's playing time has steadily increased, as he skated 19:30 or more in four of his past five outings after reaching the plateau just once in 12 outings from Dec. 20 through Jan. 14. The Jets are beleaguered on defense, and Toby Enstrom checked out of Tuesday's game in the first period with an upper-body injury. Morrissey could find himself in line for extra shifts in the short term, making him worth adding in deeper fantasy pools.