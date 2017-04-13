Jets' Josh Morrissey: Playing in Worlds for Canada
Morrissey will suit up at the 2017 IIHF World Championship for Canada.
Morrissey will join Canada following a solid rookie campaign with the Jets in which he averaged 19:29 of ice time and registered 20 points. Apparently, playing in all 82 games wasn't enough for the 22-year-old, as he'll extend his season into May. Winnipeg will likely give Morrissey an expanded role for the 2017-18 campaign, which could lead to a breakout for the 2013 first-round pick.
