Morrissey will suit up at the 2017 IIHF World Championship for Canada.

Morrissey will join Canada following a solid rookie campaign with the Jets in which he averaged 19:29 of ice time and registered 20 points. Apparently, playing in all 82 games wasn't enough for the 22-year-old, as he'll extend his season into May. Winnipeg will likely give Morrissey an expanded role for the 2017-18 campaign, which could lead to a breakout for the 2013 first-round pick.

