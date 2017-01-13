Jets' Julian Melchiori: Ascends to parent club
Melchiori was recalled from AHL Manitoba on Friday, Ted Wyman of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Melchiori was afforded the chance to climb aboard the parent club due to rookie phenom Patrik Laine (concussion) landing on injured reserve. Unlike Laine, Melchiori is a defenseman serving in a depth role and you can safely pass over him in fantasy pools.
