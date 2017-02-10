Melchiori was placed on waivers Friday for the purpose of reassigning him to AHL Manitoba.

Since being recalled in mid-January, Melchiori has been unable to crack the lineup and with Ben Chiarot (illness) cleared to return, the 25-year-old Melchiori no longer has a spot on the 23-man roster. Considering the Ontario native has not played in an NHL game since Nov. 6, it would be surprising to see a team claim him off waivers. If he does clear, the blueliner will be sent down to the minors to get some ice time with the Moose.