Vesalainen will stay with HPK Hameenlinna in Finland's SM-Liiga for the 2017-18 season, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Although Vesalainen did suit up with HPK for nine games this past season, he spent most of the year with Frolunda HC of the Swedish Hockey League. The 18-year-old tallied just two goals and five helpers across both leagues, so it shouldn't be surprising that the Jets want to give him time to develop. Selected 24th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, the center is probably at least 2-to-3 years from hitting the ice for Winnipeg.
