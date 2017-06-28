Connor will look to earn a spot on the 23-man roster heading into the 2017-18 campaign, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Connor saw action in 19 games at the start of 2016-17, but he was only able to tally four points along with a minus-8 rating. As a result, the winger was reassigned to AHL Manitoba, where he spent the bulk of the remaining season on his way to leading the Moose in scoring with 25 goals. If the 20-year-old can put together a strong prospect camp and follow that up with a good showing at training camp in the fall, he could be in line for a more consistent role in Winnipeg.

