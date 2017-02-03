Scheifele scored two more goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 victory over Dallas.

He now has three consecutive multi-point games and a purely spectacular 21 points in his last 16 contests dating all the way back to New Year's Eve. The trend line is pointing sharply upward for Scheifele, and at just 23 years old, it's unlikely that he's reached his ceiling yet. That's got to be a scary thought for the rest of the Central Division.